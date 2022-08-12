Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MS opened at $90.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.27. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

