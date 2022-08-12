Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Sells 616 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $242.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.52. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.44.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

