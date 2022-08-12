Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Sells 9,934 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lessened its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Trex were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Trex by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in Trex by 27.3% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 33,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Trex by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Trex by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.53.

Trex Stock Performance

TREX opened at $57.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $67.43. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.