Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.
Funding Circle Stock Performance
Shares of FDCHF stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Funding Circle has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.25.
Funding Circle Company Profile
