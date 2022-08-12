Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Funding Circle Stock Performance

Shares of FDCHF stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Funding Circle has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.25.

Funding Circle Company Profile

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

