Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09, reports. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a negative net margin of 3,647.40%.
Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.04. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.
In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon purchased 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $90,132.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUSN shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
