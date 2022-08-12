Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09, reports. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a negative net margin of 3,647.40%.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.04. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon purchased 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $90,132.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,037 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 190,944 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUSN shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.