FY2022 Earnings Estimate for 908 Devices Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for 908 Devices in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.98). The consensus estimate for 908 Devices’ current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

908 Devices Price Performance

Institutional Trading of 908 Devices

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,628,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,505,000 after buying an additional 145,294 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after buying an additional 727,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 852,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 626,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 131,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 13,334 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $180,542.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $180,542.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $121,986.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,194.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,189,516 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

908 Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.