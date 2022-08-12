FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Conformis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Conformis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conformis’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 99.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.34 on Friday. Conformis has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281,841 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 352,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 294,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 11.5% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 477,900 shares in the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

