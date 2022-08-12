FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hydro One in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hydro One’s FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.20.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Hydro One Announces Dividend

Shares of H stock opened at C$35.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.03. The company has a market cap of C$21.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.09. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$29.13 and a 52 week high of C$36.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Stories

