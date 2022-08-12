FY2022 EPS Estimates for Inventiva S.A. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:IVA)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVAGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inventiva in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.73) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.77). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inventiva’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Inventiva Trading Up 3.8 %

IVA stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28.

About Inventiva

(Get Rating)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.