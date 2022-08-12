FY2022 EPS Estimates for Inventiva S.A. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inventiva in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.73) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.77). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inventiva’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.81 EPS.
Inventiva Trading Up 3.8 %
IVA stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28.
About Inventiva
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
