FY2022 EPS Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.60). The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.85.

SAVE stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,390,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 935,971 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 114.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,549,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,950,000 after purchasing an additional 826,043 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at $13,159,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

