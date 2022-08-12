FY2023 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will earn $8.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.80. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.05 per share.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

NYSE DVN opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 970.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 152,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 138,378 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

