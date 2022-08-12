FY2025 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Reduced by Analyst

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Physicians Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,430. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $81,970,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,947,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 6,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,148,000 after buying an additional 1,941,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also

