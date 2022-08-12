GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token 1-Day Volume Tops $802,069.00 (GOZ)

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can now be bought for $1.80 or 0.00007572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $802,069.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios.

Buying and Selling GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

