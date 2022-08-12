Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GAIA. B. Riley decreased their price target on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Gaia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Gaia Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of GAIA opened at $3.26 on Monday. Gaia has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $67.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.