Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GAIA. B. Riley decreased their price target on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Gaia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GAIA opened at $3.26 on Monday. Gaia has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $67.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

About Gaia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gaia during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gaia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.