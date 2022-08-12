Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Next Generation Stock Down 4.1 %

Galaxy Next Generation stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Galaxy Next Generation has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter.

About Galaxy Next Generation

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc manufactures and distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment. The company's products include private-label interactive LED touch screen panels, communicator bells, paging, and classroom audio, school PA, intercom products, and accessories, as well as various other domestic and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

