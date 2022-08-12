Garlicoin (GRLC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.71 Million

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Garlicoin has a market cap of $1.71 million and $2,310.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 66,920,528 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

