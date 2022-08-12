GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Update

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the July 15th total of 429,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,538,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GBT Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GTCH stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,350,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,811,184. GBT Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.73.

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks.

