General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the July 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 192,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 82,667 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 894,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,979,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $2,000,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,307,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $998,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Stock Performance

GAM traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,416. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91. General American Investors has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $46.75.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

