Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at SVB Leerink

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Genmab A/S from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $423.09.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,951. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.16 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 38.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4,814.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

