GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

GeoPark has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GeoPark to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $756.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.54. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $249.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.82 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 267.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GeoPark will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in GeoPark by 309.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GeoPark by 111.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.