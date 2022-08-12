George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $150.56

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$150.56 and traded as high as C$152.56. George Weston shares last traded at C$152.01, with a volume of 131,157 shares traded.
Several research firms have issued reports on WN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on George Weston from C$198.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$177.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
The company has a market cap of C$22.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$151.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$150.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38.
In other news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.79, for a total value of C$1,056,956.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,510,414.90.
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
