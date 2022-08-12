Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Geron had a negative return on equity of 85.84% and a negative net margin of 8,584.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.26. 191,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,163. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
