Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,853,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $29,623,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,441,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after purchasing an additional 530,940 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth $16,640,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $15,774,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 45,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $1,190,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $1,190,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 96,296 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $2,549,918.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,221 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE DV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,971. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26 and a beta of 0.95.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

