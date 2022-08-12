Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DLocal worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in DLocal in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in DLocal by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Price Performance

NASDAQ DLO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 24,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,393. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 107.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. DLocal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLO shares. New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

About DLocal

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.