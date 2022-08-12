Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Doximity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Doximity by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth about $2,497,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In other Doximity news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,190.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Doximity Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.78. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.87.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 41.72%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

