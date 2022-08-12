Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 125,000 Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,694,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CITEU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,962. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

