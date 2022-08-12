Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,598 shares of company stock worth $1,177,552. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,128. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.