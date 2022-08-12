Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 650,000 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC cut its stake in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of EverCommerce worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at $1,235,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,615,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of EVCM stock traded down 0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 12.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is 11.23. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of 7.73 and a 52-week high of 23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.36.

Insider Activity

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.04 by -0.10. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of 143.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 140.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 96,015.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,409,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,590,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EverCommerce news, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 5,221 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 46,623.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 8,791,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 96,015.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,409,946 shares in the company, valued at 12,590,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,006 shares of company stock worth $232,234 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 18.55.

EverCommerce Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

