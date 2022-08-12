Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) by 3,538.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,356,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318,755 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 63,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 6.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,258. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $403.06 million, a P/E ratio of 700.70 and a beta of 0.42.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

