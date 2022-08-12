Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.57. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 170,325 shares trading hands.

DNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.71.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 753,113.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,204,982 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 61.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 61.6% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 1,540.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 741,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 696,381 shares during the period. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

