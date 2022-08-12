Glitch 1-Day Volume Tops $50,467.00 (GLCH)

Glitch (GLCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and $50,467.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Glitch has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

