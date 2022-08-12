Global Blood Therapeutics’ (GBT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

GBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush set a $74.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GBT stock opened at $66.57 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84.

Insider Activity

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. The business had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Blood Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Articles

