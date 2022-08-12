Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to “Market Perform”

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has $68.50 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Cowen cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GBT opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $73.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84.

Insider Transactions at Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,293,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.