Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,500 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the July 15th total of 495,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 509,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Global Business Travel Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of GBTG stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. Global Business Travel Group has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50.
Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
In related news, Director James Peter Bush bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Global Business Travel Group news, CEO Paul G. Abbott acquired 17,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $122,753.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,753.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Peter Bush acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of Global Business Travel Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
