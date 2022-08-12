Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the July 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Digital Solutions Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GDSI traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 132,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,750. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Global Digital Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Featured Stories

Global Digital Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing security and technology solutions. It develops Pilot Assisted Landing System, which generates a host of new applications through landing trajectory optimization that provides safety margin against weather related hazardous conditions, such as wind shear, wake turbulence, icing, and low ceilings and fog.

