Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after buying an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Global Payments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $134.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 741.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average of $128.89. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $175.73.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.03.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

