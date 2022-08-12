Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB) Short Interest Update

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CHB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.66. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

