Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,330 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.64% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,348. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.