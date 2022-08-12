Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 515,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BUG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. 317,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,907. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.