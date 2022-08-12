Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,889 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.