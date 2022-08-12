goeasy Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of GSY opened at C$138.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a current ratio of 16.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 15.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$107.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$122.88. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$95.00 and a twelve month high of C$218.35.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$232.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that goeasy will post 14.3299989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$194.25.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

