Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,587 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $923,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 434,432 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $39,520,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 35,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 136.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.27 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.92.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

