Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Makes New $329,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $1,883,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.9 %

SNA stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.82 and a 200-day moving average of $211.40. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $235.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SNA. UBS Group cut their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.