good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Stock Price Up 2.5%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) rose 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 36,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 157,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

GDNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut good natured Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. National Bankshares set a C$1.25 price objective on good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.50.

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

