Gordon Haskett Lowers Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to Hold

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.50.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ROVR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.85.

ROVR opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $735.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $43.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $142,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,611,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rover Group news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $142,480.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,706 shares of company stock worth $275,591. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rover Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rover Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

