Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $13.25 on Friday. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gossamer Bio

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter bought 6,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $49,994.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura Carter purchased 6,934 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $49,994.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 138,696 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $999,998.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,617,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,080,913.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 159,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,988. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 19.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,526,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after acquiring an additional 564,236 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 211,804 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 252,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 71,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

See Also

