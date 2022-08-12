Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-$5.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $903.20 million-$909.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.35 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.88 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,464. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.05.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after acquiring an additional 67,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 33,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.