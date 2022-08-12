Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG) Senior Officer Sells C$19,500.00 in Stock

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ian Mcculloch Klassen sold 50,000 shares of Grande Portage Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$19,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,839,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,107,344.94.
Grande Portage Resources Price Performance
Shares of Grande Portage Resources stock opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40. Grande Portage Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$38.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.
About Grande Portage Resources
