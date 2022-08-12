Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG) Senior Officer Sells C$19,500.00 in Stock

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ian Mcculloch Klassen sold 50,000 shares of Grande Portage Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$19,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,839,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,107,344.94.

Shares of Grande Portage Resources stock opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40. Grande Portage Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$38.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 91 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,881 acres located in north of Juneau, Alaska.

