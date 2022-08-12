Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Up 4.3 %

Greenbrook TMS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,287. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 46.89% and a negative return on equity of 204.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrook TMS

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNH. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Clarus Securities lowered their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

