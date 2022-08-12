Greggs’ (GRG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of LON GRG opened at GBX 2,085.60 ($25.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 1,860.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,973.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,258.13. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,443 ($41.60).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.89%.

In other Greggs news, insider Matthew Davies purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,126 ($25.69) per share, with a total value of £42,520 ($51,377.48). In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 38 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,935 ($23.38) per share, with a total value of £735.30 ($888.47). Also, insider Matthew Davies purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,126 ($25.69) per share, with a total value of £42,520 ($51,377.48). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,186.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

